Etro Resort 2019

Veronica Etro opened the doors of a secret garden for resort.

A dreamy, feminine and charming atmosphere was injected into her sophisticated lineup where the discreet elegance of uncomplicated silhouettes was peppered with a kaleidoscopic range of multicolor prints.

Botanical motifs and new versions of the house’s signature paisley patterns, which were updated with intricate floral graphics, gave a joyful attitude to relaxed pants with striped tops, easy-chic frocks with delicate ribbon details, maxidresses injected with a boho mood, as well as fluid Kimono-inspired silk robe coats.

Introducing a more rational, geometric feel, colorblock patterns appeared on a languid one-shoulder tunic paired with wide-leg trousers, while a sweet, whimsical touch was added via a motif mixing stars and a stylized dancing couple — the protagonists of a modern fairy tale.