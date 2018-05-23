Fabiana Filippi Resort 2019

Galleries

Collection

Luxurious materials and shimmering effects are balanced by a sense of relaxed sophistication in the Fabiana Filippi resort collection, the first pre-collection introduced by the brand.

Cashmere and shearling, but also soft nylons, are laminated to inject a sparkling feel into the lineup, which this season included a range of outfits fitting the varied needs of contemporary women.

Lightweight double-faced coats are worn with unfussy wrap skirts, while chic pajama-inspired sets and elevated tracksuits are rooted in a practical, urban aesthetic.

A feminine feel is injected into the maxi frocks, crafted from both draped tulle and plissé silk, while an organza jacket combines a see-through look with a tailored cut.