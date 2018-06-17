Fausto Puglisi Resort 2019

Galleries

For resort, Fausto Puglisi said he was inspired by American culture.

“What I’ve always found fascinating about it is that it has incredibly strong contrasts,” said the designer, who delivered a lineup touching different notes.

A certain Hamptons-like posh aesthetic was injected in the chic flared dresses featuring smocked-waisted flounce dresses, which were printed with Puglisi’s signature palm pattern revamped with a geometric attitude. The same motif was also splashed on wrap frocks, kimono-inspired summer coats, as well as polished A-line skirts and shirts.

Inspired by the powerful femininity of model and socialite Bianca Brandolini d’Adda, Puglisi also developed more openly sensual silhouettes. They included an ankle-length, fitted dress with an irregular striped colorful intarsia on the front and a column style with constructed shoulders — they were perfect for glamorous Hollywood moments.

At the same time, a bold, flamboyant Miami-inspired feel echoed in a group of Lycra and silk sexy styles, punctuated by draped color-blocked details. They definitely required a frisky and audacious spirit but, most of all, a hot body.