Fendi Resort 2019

The modern woman’s combination of strength and delicacy served as the main inspiration for this beautiful Fendi resort collection. In keeping with the brand’s latest fall runway show, creative director Karl Lagerfeld continued to define a special wardrobe where sartorial shapes and precise silhouettes were softened by handkerchief embroideries and exquisite, precious details.

Impeccable double-breasted jackets were cinched at the waist with sporty backpack-like closures and matched with cigarette pants showing attached pleated skirts. The latter were also shown in asymmetric kilt-inspired versions, as well in polished midi options, including a linen and silk style featuring the FF logo pattern in a fresh combination of aqua green and white. The look was finished with a matching bomber, an iconic item in a quintessential Fendi wardrobe, which also requires a touch of fur. To wit, the luxurious offering of fur pieces was centered on featherweight styles, spanning from a reversible fox fur vest embellished with a delicate eyelet collar to a shaved mink coat with floral appliqués in sorbet tones.

The hyper-elegant attitude of the ready-to-wear collection echoed in the accessories range. While the metallic cowboy boots introduced and eccentric touch, the bag styles were mainly presented in essential, quite minimal options, such as a Peekaboo X-Lite in a solid pink tone and the new Flip style combining the silhouettes of a tote bag, a clutch and a messenger showing a neutral beige, black and white color combination. Sometimes simplicity is just perfect.