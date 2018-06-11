Forte Forte Resort 2019

Galleries

Collection

Giada Forte embarked on an imaginative trip across Italy for her beautiful resort collection.

In particular, she was inspired by the colors of nature on the Amalfi Coast, as well as by its legendary hotels, including the Parco dei Principi in Sorrento and the Le Sirenuse in Positano, for the lineup’s vivid hues, spanning from warm tones of orange and yellow to deep shades of blue.

An effortless chic mood echoed in the collection, which focused on relaxed constructions. Lightweight tops, pants, frocks and kimono-inspired silk summer coats were printed with sketches of flowers and fruits, as well as mermaids with a naive look. Ribbed tops and cropped wrap shirts came in nautical stripes, while fringes decorated the sleeves of fluid dresses, introducing a charming dynamic feel.

The versatile lineup, offering plenty of options for both hot summers in the city and breezy nights by the sea, also included featherweight shimmering trench coats and practical separates crafted from rich silk jacquards and fresh crispy cottons.