Giamba Resort 2019

Collection

A modern bohemian girl in West London’s Ladbroke Grove was the muse for Giambattista Valli for resort.

Both polished and free-spirited, the collection included a plethora of chic dresses, spanning from flared short frocks crafted from lace or cotton punctuated by eyelet details to fluid and airy long styles splashed with delicate and romantic floral motifs.

Their feminine attitude was balanced by sporty designs, including a color-blocked maxi nylon bomber and leggings printed with both graphic and floral patterns in neon colors. Matched with relaxed tunics embellished with lace inserts, macramé shorts and ruffed tops, they contributed to the eclectic attitude of the collection. A charming pop feel was introduced via cute heart patterns, printed on outerwear styles and dresses, while the fringes of a pair of leather running shorts and of a napa miniskirt were injected with a playful Western touch.