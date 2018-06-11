Giorgio Armani Resort 2019

Galleries

Giorgio Armani infused a sense of lightness in his Giorgio Armani resort lineup. From the fluid silhouettes, to the featherweight fabrics and the soft, powdery color palette, everything contributed to the collection’s airy feel. The label’s signature pragmatic and rational elegance stood out in the fresh suits worn with delicate organza tops, as well as in the silk maxidresses worn with sneakers or flat mules. A sporty vibe resonated in the upscale cashmere track suits, while the functional outerwear pieces were crafted from precious materials, including the shearling of a reversible coat. A silk shirt, which was cut longer on the back, was paired with relaxed silk satin pants and a striped silk long skirt was worn with a laser cut and printed leather jacket. Exquisite embroideries and applications enriched the long-sleeved tops and the evening dresses, including a tulle frilled style and a strapless number embellished with a cascade of fringes. Their feminine attitude was balanced by the very Armani deconstructed suits, which included a chic white linen option.