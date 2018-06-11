I'm Isola Marras Resort 2019

Country inspiration meets Nineties’ dance references in the young and fun I’m Isola Marras collection.

For resort, creative director Efisio Marras combined more classic fabrics, patterns and silhouettes with neon tones and street influences in a versatile lineup, which perfectly embodies the eclectic nature of contemporary city girls. They can easily pick a romantic maxidress with a cotton eyelet bustier detail for a summer garden party and pack a dégradé multicolor cardigan and HotPants with a matching top on a cow motif for a weekend in Ibiza.

Along with delivering a range of floor-length frocks in several patterns, from rustic checks to spike prints, Marras also crafted an interesting scratched denim for an oversized suit and pants with coated yellow inserts, as well as cotton flee for comfortable and cool pieces, such as baggy shorts worn with a matching coat showing a chic damask panel on the back.