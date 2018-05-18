Florence served as a major inspiration for the Just Cavalli resort collection, the first designed by creative director Paul Surridge since his arrival at the company last year.

A view of the landscape of the Tuscan city, which is the fashion house’s hometown, as well as the iconic image of the marble statue of David by Michelangelo in Piazza della Signoria, pop up in the young and fun collection.

Rooted in an urban, contemporary mood, the versatile lineup offers a range of easy-to-wear pieces, spanning from multicolored jacquard sweaters, slipdresses layered over lace blouses, as well as a Barbie-like outfit, combining a miniskirt with a denim-inspired jacket, both crafted from baby pink leather.

The brand’s signature wild animal motifs are reworked through a graphic lens and mixed and matched on maxi frocks, while an ironic feel runs trough a lacquered yellow bomber worn with coordinated pants printed in a crocodile pattern.

Staying away from certain rock ’n’ roll and sexy clichés of the brand’s previous collection, Surridge managed to deliver an unfussy and unpretentious lineup of wearable yet eye-catching pieces for the real girls of 2019.