La Double J Resort 2019

While pretty and joyful prints from prestigious textile company Mantero’s archives continue to be at the core of the brand, for resort, JJ Martin smartly expanded her offering to include a range of solid options. Among them, there was an emerald green maxiskirt crafted from a textured fabric combining cotton with a metallic thread, as well as a covetable bright red sundress showing the spaghetti straps decorated with metallic appliqués and crystals. Embellishments, another new entry for the label, included the macro sequins embroidered on a printed midiskirt, which was worn with a chic knitted cardigan featuring the front worked in printed silk. The covetable knitwear offering also counted intarsia crewneck sweaters shown in bright colors. Metallic accents were introduced with brocade dresses, skirts and tops combining clean, unfussy silhouettes with geometric patterns. There was a fluid feel running through silk dresses featuring draped accents at the collar and the waist, while a sporty mood echoed in the printed jersey cropped rash guards.