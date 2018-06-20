Galleries

The fluidity of water served as inspiration for the Mantù resort collection.

The brand played with lightweight, smooth fabrics, which were cut in relaxed silhouettes. A yellow silk satin shirt was matched with a plissé skirt in a shiny gold tone, while an asymmetric tunic was splashed with the print of an artwork featuring water drops by a Portuguese artist. Organza was crafted for shirtdresses and for panels layered on a pretty jacquard pencil skirt embellished with crystal fringes, which was worn with a coordinated jacket. Pearls shined on a pinstriped shirtdress trimmed with ruffles, while a macramé lace frock was worked in rainbow-inspired degradé hues.

Sartorial accents were introduced via a sculpted off-the-shoulder blazer worn with a matching flared skirt, while a leopard silk pajama set embellished with orange piping was infused with a loungewear-like feel.