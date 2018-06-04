Missoni Resort 2019

Galleries

Collection

A new romanticism, as well as a sense of lightness, delicacy and freshness, echoed throughout the Missoni resort collection. Creative director Angela Missoni was inspired by the candid and intense portraits of African farm workers collected in the “Farm” book by Jackie Nickerson. The photos were reflected not only in the collection’s bleached, oxidized natural colors, but also in the knot details and in the layering that defined the looks. For example, tiny knit sweaters and vests were worn over longer shirts and tunics in a new floral fabric with a paper-like effect. The fluidity of Missoni’s signature knitwear, worked in different weights and sophisticated tones, met the soft texture of the leather crafted for a coat splashed with a graphic print. Colorful linings created charming color effects on the see-through skirts, and tiny fringes introduced an ethnic vibe on pants and frocks. The brand’s artisanal quality emerged in a group of limited-edition coats crafted from a patchwork of archival fabrics, while the maxi draped dresses in solid tones, including a bold green hue, showed that Missoni isn’t only about playful zig-zags.