MSGM Resort 2019

While his latest fall runway show celebrated Milan, the city where he lives, MSGM’s Massimo Giorgetti paid homage to his hometown, Rimini, with his resort collection.

The seaside city, which served as the setting of several Federico Fellini movies and featured in Massimo Vitali’s iconic summery photographs, inspired the collection’s maritime theme.

Nautical stripes, sailor details and images of anchors punctuated a range of pieces spanning from a sculpted, waisted bleached denim jacket embellished with the brand’s signature back rectangular collar, as well as chic silk dresses showing prints of ropes.

While MSGM’s playful touch appeared in the vibrant “Tutti Frutti” prints splashed on the cotton poplin used in both a shirt matched with a denim tailored suit and a maxi slipdress with a bow at the bodice, Giorgetti also introduced more subdued colors and classic elements. For example, a striped trench and a blazer with graphic details at the lapels were worked in a chic camel and burgundy palette, while a patchwork trenchcoat showed the brand’s signature patchwork yet was realized with more subdued patterns and tones.

The versatile collection’s mix of joyful and young pieces with more mature but always fresh outfits helped project the brand beyond the confines of streetwear into a richer and more varied fashion universe.