No. 21 Resort 2019

“The wardrobe of my ideal woman” is how Alessandro Dell’Acqua described his charming No. 21 resort collection. “This season is about a more mature woman who is conscious of her strength and femininity.”

In keeping with this new focus, the designer indulged his sensual yet always elegant style by delivering a range of fitted pencil skirts, sometimes embellished with zippers on the back, as well as tops with cut-out details and minidresses with see-through lace inserts.

Some of the brand’s icons got a high-end makeover, including a sporty bomber embroidered with a cascade of sequins, while a camp shirt was crafted from a silk fabric in a sophisticated toile de jour pattern.

An experimental touch was introduced via the plastic layers covering lace sheath dresses and the contrasting collar of a workwear-inspired yellow cotton shirt with an unexpected volume on the back, which was matched with coordinated rolled-up baggy pants.