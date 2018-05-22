Roberto Cavalli Resort 2019

Galleries

Collection

Traditionally, the Roberto Cavalli label is linked with the high-end lifestyle. Creative director Paul Surridge tapped into this trait for the brand’s resort collection, which offers a versatile wardrobe for independent women who travel in style.

The fashion house’s signature wild animal motifs are juxtaposed with paisley and floral patterns for a lineup that combines more off-duty, eye-catching outfits with urban attire infused with contemporary functionality.

Lace-up details run over jackets and dresses, offering a modern take on the safari theme, while jacquards in leopard and python motifs are crafted for trenchcoats and biker jackets. The same patterns are splashed on fluid asymmetric frocks, also shown in fresh and colorful flower prints.

The brand’s craftsmanship is exalted by a covetable trenchcoat realized though the combination of several python vertical stripes in a range of pastel tones, while a ceramic mosaic on the lapel of a suit jacket shapes a sophisticated crocodile pattern.

Called in to refresh Cavalli’s image, Surridge is looking for the right way to balance the house’s flamboyant attitude with his more subdued and rational style. It’s a difficult task, but the first steps are promising.