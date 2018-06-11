Rochas Resort 2019

Galleries

Alessandro Dell’Acqua offered a perfect example of timeless elegance for resort.

He designed a beautiful, hyper-sophisticated collection of dresses, suits and coats cut in couture-like silhouettes and finished with exquisite handmade details.

Sculptural dresses, embellished with delicate bows at the back or hyper-feminine ruffles at the sleeves, were crafted from precious silk duchesse, while chic coats were shown in luxurious brocades with metallic accents.

The color palette, featuring black, tobacco and camel tones juxtaposed to bright shades of green, red and pink, contributed to the impactful, intriguing attitude of the collection, including capes thrown over frocks or wrapped around the waist of impeccable sartorial suits with slightly flared pants.

A romantic touch was introduced via delicate flowers, which were printed on the silk cadi of a dress and embroidered on the brocade of an evening coat.