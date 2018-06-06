Salvatore Ferragamo Resort 2019

Galleries

Who are the Salvatore Ferragamo customers? That’s the question the brand is trying to answer as it renovates its image.

For resort, women’s creative director Paul Andrew and men’s design director Guillaume Meilland worked together to define a cohesive and coherent wardrobe able to celebrate the brand’s heritage and at the same time to make the fashion house relevant for contemporary customers.

Rather than tapping too aggressively into current trends, they managed to develop a sophisticated, elegant dress code, which looked fresh and modern yet still sober and discreet.

Workwear served as source of inspiration for a women’s oversized denim trenchcoat punctuated by contrasting stitches, as well as for a flared skirt embellished with grommets and utilitarian pockets. This was paired with a sleeveless caban crafted from a precious double-face cashmere, which was also used for a chic asymmetric slipdress trimmed with blanket-like fringes at the bottom.

The impeccable sartorial attitude of the men’s suits, worked in lightweight constructions, also returned in the women’s range with slightly oversized blazers worn with tapered pants, which were cropped at the ankle to show the new Vara booties.

A sense of ease echoed in a group of cotton and linen pieces in classic safari-inspired colors. This included a men’s shirt jacket worn with tailored pants and a sculptural short-sleeve women’s top matched with revisited cargo pants.

In keeping with the Salvatore Ferragamo heritage and the founder’s experimentation with materials, eel skin was used to create an exquisite argyle decor on a pleated linen skirt, while the signature “The Gancini” logo became the all-over pattern splashed on a wide range of items, from trenchcoats and separates to the iconic Studio Bag and sneakers.