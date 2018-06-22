Sara Battaglia Resort 2019

Galleries

The positive and hopeful spirit of the Sixties-inspired Sara Battaglia for resort.

The designer continued to play with her signature feminine and polished silhouettes to deliver a cohesive collection.

Fresh and summer colors, spanning from mint green and light blue to white and pops of orange, contributed to the breezy spirit of the lineup.

A-line miniskirts and high-waisted belted pants were worn with both cute bombers and sculpted blazers and cutout shirts, while a glamorous touch was introduced via the maxi sequins and the multicolor gemlike applications peppering skirts, as well as slightly flared pants and a blouse.

Elegant coats injected with a chic feel were worked in white faux leather and a maxi check crepe, while a short wrap dress in a shiny, metallic leopard dress echoed an Eighties mood.

Everything conveyed a sense of sophistication and eclecticism, which felt modern.