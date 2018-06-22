  View Gallery — 24   Photos


The positive and hopeful spirit of the Sixties-inspired Sara Battaglia for resort.

The designer continued to play with her signature feminine and polished silhouettes to deliver a cohesive collection.

Fresh and summer colors, spanning from mint green and light blue to white and pops of orange, contributed to the breezy spirit of the lineup.

Sara Battaglia Resort 2019

A-line miniskirts and high-waisted belted pants were worn with both cute bombers and sculpted blazers and cutout shirts, while a glamorous touch was introduced via the maxi sequins and the multicolor gemlike applications peppering skirts, as well as slightly flared pants and a blouse.

Elegant coats injected with a chic feel were worked in white faux leather and a maxi check crepe, while a short wrap dress in a shiny, metallic leopard dress echoed an Eighties mood.

Everything conveyed a sense of sophistication and eclecticism, which felt modern.

