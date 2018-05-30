Sportmax blended its sartorial expertise with new technical elements, aiming to forge an increasingly stronger image. To wit, a feather-light camel coat came with a PVC jacket that added a modern touch, and a leather trench was worn under a pleated nylon one. The looks skewed toward sportswear, and layers as well as wrap-around shapes contributed to the collection’s sense of dynamism and movement. Enveloping constructions dubbed “upside down” were versatile and fun. One example was a short suede and knit vest that can be turned around so that the collar sits where the waist should be. The design was not gimmicky — on the contrary, it looked practical and distinctive.

Sportmax fashion director Grazia Malagoli also turned back to a look conceived by Jean-Charles de Castelbajac for Sportmax at the end of the Seventies, updating a leather coat dress with a zip knotted at the waist, lightening it up from the heavier canvas used back then.

The Sportmax customer doesn’t want to let go of femininity, so there were also some fluid, jersey dresses with asymmetric motifs that played with overlapping veils, checks and polka dots, and classic pleated skirts were rejuvenated with big nylon pockets that extended the technical theme. Carrot pants with straps and leggings contributed to the young, sports vibe.