Versace Resort 2019

The personification of the Medusa. For resort, creative director Donatella Versace brought the brand’s iconic logo to life. From being a signature detail, the Medusa has become a feminine character, the strong, independent and beautiful woman inspiring the collection.

Her powerful attitude was reflected in the bold silhouettes, featuring constructed, strong shoulders and tight waistlines enhanced by big belts with eye-catching metallic buckles. Masculine blazers were tucked into high-waisted pencil skirts, while T-shirts layered under bustier tops were paired with pleated pants showing the waist embellished with chunky zippers. These also punctuated the sculpted blazers and the hyper-feminine dresses crafted from checkered and houndstooth fabrics with a mannish feel.

The Nineties vibe echoing in the shapes was exalted by the same decade’s Versace vintage logo splashed on oversize hoodies and denim separates, while a sort of mythological tale was the protagonist of a multicolor print, recalling antiques frescos, giving a flamboyant accent to shirts and pleated midi skirts.

Inspired by an archival motif, the new Alphabet pattern was introduced on a wide range of pieces, from a chic knitted twinset to a wrap dress recalling Gianni Versace’s first draped pieces, which were also celebrated through a group of nylon frocks.

Sophisticated embroideries, intriguing fringes and exquisite beaded decors contributed to the preciousness of the evening dresses, which beautifully completed the offering of this very Versace, frisky and bold collection.