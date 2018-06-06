Versus Resort 2019

Galleries

Collection

Immediacy, identity and intimacy are some of the key words that represent the digital strategies of fashion brands to capture today’s highly demanding consumer. Those three words also perfectly sum up the spirit of the Versus resort collection, which was all about an unfussy, unpretentious wardrobe of eye-catching, street-oriented pieces.

There was something so Instagram-friendly in the maxi lion head logos rendered with sequins on the back of an oversized, elongated bomber and printed on a dress inspired by sport jerseys. The current obsession for logos was also satisfied by tracksuits with the wording “Versus” running down the legs and the sleeves.

A patchwork of polka dots, logo stripes and net-inspired patterns gave a graphic mood to slipdresses, jackets, shirts and skirts, all matched with a cool attitude, while another archive-inspired print included antique frames and a portrait of Donatella Versace’s beloved Jack Russell terrier. Aren’t pets the new stars of social media?