Vionnet Resort 2019

“A shotgun wedding between Memphis and Vionnet” is how creative director Goga Ashkenazi described her resort collection. The colors and patterns of the Eighties’ iconic Milanese art movement were combined with the brand’s signature elegant silhouettes and precious materials.

A graphic leopard motif was printed on the satin inserts of a draped minidress with squared shoulders inspired by a Vionnet’s archival design, as well as on a shirt worn over an embroidered bra and tucked into a plissé skirt.

A hot-pink accessory in the shape of a long vest’s lapel created a tromp l’oeil effect on a T-shirt and a pair of wide-leg pants in a viscose splashed with a net-like graphic. This also came printed in a micro version on a pretty draped silk dress revealing a playful print of white tennis balls, which also peppered a fluid jumpsuit with a drawstring at the waist.

Quintessentially Vionnet, a rage of lightweight chic gowns, showing graphic colorblocking, featured the house’s signature draping and bias cuts.