Vivetta Resort 2019

Vivetta Ponti revisited a Western inspiration with her signature feminine, sweet, ironic and a tad retro touch.

Instead of a classic cow pattern, she opted for a deer motif she splashed on a boxy pink denim jacket worn with a coordinated wrap skirt and on a peplum slip dress. The traditional cowboy shirts were punctuated by delicate floral motifs and pop lip embroideries, while fringes were crafted from shimmering crystal beads.

An Eighties influence echoed in the silhouettes of frocks and Lurex sweaters, showing voluminous sleeves, while mini frocks in graphic patterns revealed sensual draping.

The collection, which indicated the designer’s effort to evolve her style to reach a more varied, larger audience, also included covetable cotton crochet dresses for a modernized folk feel.