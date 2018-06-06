Galleries

Design director Shawn Reddy has leveled a thread of elevation into the 10 Crosby world after only five collections. “We just make good clothes,” he said at a private walk-through when asked how he approaches resort. The lineup was the latest example of how he’s taking his girl into more sensual territory as well.

The mood was pure Italian getaway, nodding to the Fifties-set “The Talented Mr. Ripley” motion picture. A group of incredibly flattering floral dresses were inspired by vintage Italian ones for a sense of streamlined elegance, easily imagined off the Amalfi Coast or in a formal cocktail environment. They molded the body while offering flirt through fluid hems or thigh-high slits, and were topped off with pierced-seashell jewelry and artisanal travel pouches the brand should really consider selling (they were made just for the look book).

Other dresses were cheeky (one with an Italian map print) and alluring (a couple with purposefully dropped straps). There were plenty of travel-friendly items as well — loose bleached shirting, oversized tennis sweaters that could be worn off-shoulder and pleated ombré twinsets that maintained sophistication without the formality.

The secondary label is known to offer basics with a twist, too. To that end, khaki was cut into a colorblock trenchcoat and skirt and an anorak with elastic neckline to be worn askew.