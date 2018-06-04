3.1 Phillip Lim Resort 2019

Galleries

Fitting in is overrated, in Phillip Lim’s opinion. As he did for fall, Lim built his resort collection around the idea of the modern magpie, a girl who collects as she goes, picking a piece from any genre or location she encounters. “She knows where she comes from but you don’t,” Lim explained of his resort look. Some of it, like a khaki suit cut a bit mannish with extra elongated pants, had a Seventies funk vibe. Blue and green tie-dyed denim worn with a printed pierrot collar shirt was charmingly hippie-fied. Mixed-printed maxidresses and striped knit apron dresses were layered over shirts, and striped raffia knits looked like a stylish blend of Baja and beach towel. Styled with chunky platform sandals, colorful belt bags and space-dyed reggae hats, the collection had a beach-y, free spirit to it. Pile it up to emphasize the quirky capriciousness. Break it down for solid wardrobe staples with a point of view.