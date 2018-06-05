Galleries

Is Adeam getting into the streetwear game? Not quite, but it was a legitimate question to raise during a preview while Hanako Maeda spoke about how street style was the jumping-off point for resort. She looked to Japanese teen fashion magazines that introduced her to fashion — particularly drawn to Harajuku girls in the street-style sections for their explorative and quirky balance of vintage and preppy to sporty and punk

In true Adeam fashion, the result was polished and modern, with clean nods to the Nineties and streetwear. Her take on the double-waisted pant was minimal and approachable, as were bandana prints accenting Ts and signature drapy viscose dresses with feminine ruffle details. She played on deconstruction with refinement, offering a piecemeal trenchcoat as a result of taking apart her own coat from high school.

Adeam’s wheelhouse of late has included elements of convertibility. Maeda winked at deconstruction with detachable pieces, like the white cuff of an oversize cardigan, the bottom hem of jackets, or the cotton collar pieces from single-shoulder dresses. For a girl who wants more bang for her buck, it’s the equivalent of buying two outfits. A versatile button-down also looked like an elegant layered look on, and more fashion-forward when the outer layer was worn off-shoulder. Surprisingly, bustier tops do very well for the brand, of which Maeda offered a new denim style. Perhaps acting as a gateway to more adventurous dressing, it easily transforms an office look into something more edgy for night.