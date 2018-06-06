Akris Resort 2019

Galleries

Known for polished and serious pieces, Albert Kriemler found a way to inject some lighthearted Pop Art notes into his resort offering for Akris. “In resort, my inspiration is about enjoyment,” Kriemler noted.

Kriemler’s approach was to “create a fun wardrobe for a relaxed getaway” with key looks made of functional pieces that are lightweight, super luxe and don’t crease or wrinkle, like a notable pair of gray cashmere draw string pants and oversize parka with an abstract color-blocked print, perfect for a turned-out quick jaunt out of town.

When dressing the modern women fabric comes first for the Swiss designer, here showing a dusty pink parka in waterproof silk that can be worn three ways, a sheer fluid skirt with Pop Art lip embroidery, laser cutout leather jacket, a superlight suede pant with matching top and jacket combo, gossamer knit linen cardigans and loose relaxed suiting, some with color pop line details to add a touch of quirkiness.

A simple yellow sheath dress that can become a bit more playful with a quick zip exposing the waist showed that Kriemler is thinking about function and convertibility. The addition of some whimsy into the lineup shows that a little enjoyment goes a long way.