A.L.C. Resort 2019

Andrea Lieberman is in the midst of celebrating the 10th anniversary of her collection and opening a slew of stores. She felt it was a good moment to take stock. “It felt really natural to look at the codes of the brand and what we set out to do when we first started, and that was to make everything really easy,” she said during a preview of her resort collection. “It’s great for pre-spring to be easy and versatile and great wardrobe pieces that are very real.”

There was no better way to describe the inventory in the lineup. Much of it was pared-down and classic — the perfect khaki trench, the perfect blazer with a bit of a curved hip, the blue button-down shirt with sleeves engineered to bunch just right. There were chic-ed up tracksuits and skinny leather pants, all very down to earth but cut with sophistication, nothing boring. On that note, while Lieberman stayed grounded, she was sure to offer a few bright, party pieces, such as a red wrap coat and a spare orange knit dress with a high slit that was cut as tastefully as a dress that clung to every curve possibly could be.