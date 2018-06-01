Alejandra Alonso Rojas Resort 2019

Galleries

Collection

Alejandra Alonso Rojas looked to Spain’s Andalucía to inform her beautifully demure resort collection. Specifically, she looked to the region’s vibrant carnations, jasmine flowers and bougainvillea (thorny vines with flower-like leaves), resulting in seven custom prints splashed on pajama-like suiting and romantic summery dresses. The designer often draws from her heritage, injecting personal references from family portraits and heirlooms, such as her family crest found on buttons.

The collection was a medley of alluring minimalism. References aside, silhouettes maintained clean lines that accentuated the body, elegant silhouettes and signature handknits. There was a variety of weight, too, as she’s opted to combine resort and spring so product can sit on the sales floor longer; she’ll let stores decide how to break up cottons, silks, shearlings and leathers into different deliveries.

There was more knitwear than ever, now with an emphasis on sustainability. The designer used recycled cashmere across 12 colors to create artisanal hand-crochet patchwork dresses and separates, multicolored sweaters and a chunky oversize cardigan that was surprisingly lightweight. In fact, roughly 30 percent of the collection utilized recycled materials.

Other highlights included the expansion of eveningwear (red goddess gowns and fluid white separates) and leathers she treated like wovens (one with a structured bodice and contrast stitching was a knockout).

Notable upcoming projects include the introduction of unisex knits to press in July — a couple of sweaters and a cardigan — to test the men’s market.