Alice + Olivia Resort 2019

Galleries

Collection

Stacey Bendet filtered Ali MacGraw’s free-spirited bohemian style through a wildly whimsical Alice + Olivia lens for resort. She looked to the Seventies icon for her ability to completely own her style, a guide by which Bendet offered eccentric pattern play and Seventies references that leaned on the side of modernity.

Bendet’s proclivity for high-impact femininity through prints and embellishments comes as second nature. Few designers can so easily include graphic colored sequined dresses and sheer lace bodysuits in the same collection as mixed print maxidresses and level a continuous thread. The print dress is Bendet’s favorite for good reason — there’s an ease and slimming quality while balancing volume against mixed-media metallics and burnout textures.

She integrated classic Seventies elements onto easy silhouettes, including patchwork leather sets and playfully clashing leopards and florals, while moving the collection forward. Striped knit twinsets and patchwork knits with cutouts added to the overall joyful and relaxed mood.

Bendet’s take on tailoring is worth noting, too. She offered a couple of great suits, including a clean white version with dramatic flared pants, styling them back to slinky chain-mail tops for a balance of sophistication and allure. It was the perfect day-to-evening outfit, or, as the designer puts it: “to work and out.”