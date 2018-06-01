Altuzarra Resort 2019

Galleries

Joseph Altuzarra was far from the only one who fell in love with Luca Guadagnino’s film “Call Me By Your Name.” Its bittersweet story, lush cinematography and Timothée Chalamet were easy to fall for, but Altuzarra could also relate to the Italian summer scapes because, like Elio, Altuzarra spent summers at his parents’ place on the coast between Rome and Naples. He projected the emotions of falling in love — fragility and happiness — as well as quintessential Italian summer style onto his resort collection.

It was delicate and fresh with moments of sweetness, sensuality and summertime chic. “There’s a narrative journey from this idea of a woman who’s put together and very structured in the beginning,” Altuzarra said during a preview. “By the end it’s all kind of disintegrating and coming undone, and she’s kind of losing control and becoming more vulnerable.” While crafted within Altuzarra’s signature silhouettes — slit pencil skirts, shapely tailored jackets, georgette blouses and leather outerwear — there was ample newness.

Blazers in knit mariner stripes, windowpane plaid and solid black were deconstructed to flash flesh on the shoulder and waist. There were supple leather pants and anoraks and a striped trench with leather trim and hardware toggles. The structure gave way to wispy lingerie-inspired blouses and skirts cut to slip off the body and sheer pants done in faded wallpaper floral prints that stirred a sense of nostalgia. A hand-painted, blue-and-white-striped slipdress was inspired by beach towels, and knits, georgette skirts and a paillette dress bore sunny, watercolor Italian landscape prints.

Altuzarra noted his growing shoe collection reflected the same inspiration as the ready-to-wear with mixed print satin shoes and styles done with folds and flaps. For bags, he drew on his core espadrille collection, designing a series of totes with classic espadrille bases and braided straps — a simple, luxurious summer bag to fall in love with.