Badgley Mischka Resort 2019

Mark Badgley and James Mischka drew inspiration for their resort collection from the Mexican Riviera. “We spent time in both Acapulco and Playa del Carmen. We did a fashion show in Monterrey, Mexico, with one of our customers and saw how they vacationed and entertained each other, and their beautiful beach homes and country clubs and that sort of inspired our girls.”

The collection featured hand-painted flowers attached to many pieces. There was a playful evening dress in blood red with a necktie and flowers with pearls inside attached. There was also a chic black evening dress with princess sleeves. Another standout included a white belted jumpsuit with jewels cascading down the neckline. There were cutaway dresses, strong coatdresses and caftan dresses. The designers are continuing to show a combination of couture, eveningwear and their take on sportswear.