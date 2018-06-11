Baja East Resort 2019

Galleries

Resort was the first Baja East lineup done as a solo effort by Scott Studenberg. Five years after he and John Targon launched the collection of unisex “loose luxury” gear, Targon, who earlier this year was briefly hired to work on Marc Jacobs’ contemporary collection, is no longer actively involved in the collection. “John is pursuing other creative opportunities,” said Studenberg during a preview of resort.

Working on his own, Studenberg was free to let his new Los Angeles lifestyle dictate the collection’s key references. “It’s very on Beverly Hills in the Nineties,” he said. T-shirts and sweats that offered a more feminine, rather than tough take on street, were printed with funny lines like “Special Guest Star Heather Locklear” and “Right on top of that, Rose” — references to “Melrose Place,” and “Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead.” A python printed blazer dress with removable shoulder pads, a silver lamé T-shirt and harem pants and oversize satin tracksuits reflected Nineties nostalgia in a more dressed-up way. Studenberg’s calling it “glam-leisure.”