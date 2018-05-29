Bande Noir Resort 2019

Galleries

The second collection by creative director Mayte Allende reemphasized some of the staples she introduced for fall, such as T-shirts and tops with ties at the bust and draped trompe l’oeil bustier details, as well as delicate ruched tulle tops and dresses. This time she developed the bustier T-shirt into a liquid silver gown and presented the tulle looks in blush, inspired by the nudes of artist Linder Sterling. Allende’s design philosophy is making comfortable, easy-to-wear pieces amped up with special details that focus on the female form and blur the line between day and evening. A striped long-sleeve cotton dress had cutouts at the side and back. A sheer nude trench with black tipping was embroidered in sequins and a spaghetti strap halter jumpsuit had cutouts under the bustline.