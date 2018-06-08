Beaufille Resort 2019

Galleries

The Beaufille way of toughened femininity has resulted in wardrobe enhancers that balance polish with intrigue. It’s a wonder that sisters Chloé and Parris Gordon haven’t expanded into the eveningwear category sooner. The designers are known to favor an accent flare and streamlined silhouettes that balance approachability with a confident feminine spirit.

Their resort collection was all about vintage and holiday, the former as the aesthetic mood and the latter as a means to offer exciting takes on evening dressing. The collection, after all, hits stores in November and December. They sourced unique laces, including a semi-sheer velvet burnout floral, that were applied with delicate subversion around the waist and into alluring camisole styles with Victorian necklines. A standout blue crepe dress featured lace where cutouts would otherwise be, offered skin-baring elements without giving too much away. “The idea was to create those vintage lace pieces you always see in secondhand stores or vintage stores,” Chloé said on a call. In true Beaufille form, they leaned on the polished side of experimentation.

They juxtaposed these pretty dresses with everyday pieces, such as blazers with the effect of layering for a more daring girl. Trenchcoats provided a similar effect of a short jacket-long jacket hybrid, with one cut in a glossy coated cotton that acted as a lightweight alternative to leather. In addition to dresses, an edgy girl could just as easily wear a striped blouse-and-skirt twinset on the red carpet, toying with masculine and feminine elements.