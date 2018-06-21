BY.Bonnie Young Resort 2019

Galleries

Like many woke women today, Bonnie Young is inspired by the new generation of rising feminists, especially, her 17-year-old daughter Celia Babini. An aspiring poet and musician, Babini also has given some thought to female identity, past, present and future. Young asked her daughter to collaborate on her resort and spring 2019 collection, which is about “the new age of divine feminine energy that will be [what shifts] our planet — no war, equality,” Young said during a preview. Babini channeled her feminist point of view into a poem, script from which (“As they aged he was taught that knowledge was in his head and she was taught that knowledge was in between her legs”) was printed in graphic all-caps black script on white slipdresses, shirts and pleated skirts, some which came with a detachable pleated panel.

Thankfully, that was the only literal manifestation of the mother-daughter feminist musings. The rest of the otherwise sophisticated collection was a sartorial celebration of traditional femininity — flowers, organza, gowns — handled on sweeping yet spare silhouettes. A stark, monastic white trapeze dress fell to mid-calf and zipped up the front. A whispy hand-painted floral organza dress and top were layered over a white cotton slip for a crisp, minimal contrast. And an abundance of yellow, meant to symbolize sunny optimism, looked bright and cheerful on striped cotton bias slipdress if a bit too beach blanket on a thick, awning striped maxi.