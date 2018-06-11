Galleries

“What is she wearing to prepare for the holidays? What is she packing to spend New Year’s in Mexico?” Caroline Constas asked herself when designing her latest resort collection. The designer, who normally debuts a traditional resortwear collection for the season decided to introduce a new, sassy, “holiday takeaway” selection of ready-to-wear that mixed well with her feminine, lifestyle attire. Sequined looks, like white minidresses paired over matching trousers or a blue and white striped set with sequined top and silk skirt made for super-fun new additions alongside updated floral and leaf-printed easy dresses and blouses. For resort, Constas took one of her best-selling blouses with billowy sleeves and made it into a full-length gown in a burnt orange giraffe print. The print was carried over into a great knot-front bikini with sleek caftan. Whether it was a multicolored sequin party dress, smocked and ruffled daytime dress or a new stretch crepe floor-length blue and white floral dress that could go either way, her range for resort held a fresh, playful spirit.