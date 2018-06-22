Chiara Boni La Petite Robe Resort 2019

Galleries

Collection

Resort allowed Chiara Boni to revert back to her penchant for vibrancy. After a fall runway show focused on Hollywood glamour and a more muted palette, she approached this season with hits of saturated yellow, lime, red, turquoise blue and magenta on her signature stretch jersey fabric. She’s developed a niche base for the textile, namely for its ability to balance a svelte line with comfort.

There were about 35 new dress styles, including a sleek off-the-shoulder black number, a color-blocked version with a keyhole cutout at the waist, and a couple of fringe styles that allowed the designer to show her playful hand. A cropped fitted jumpsuit was a new silhouette buyers have been gravitating toward during market for its ease, streamlined form and ability to transition from day-to-evening. (It’ll be available in every color from the season).

Swimwear has been an unsurprising success for the brand, crafted from the same stretch jersey so that playful one-piece suits with either structured bows at the waist or corsetry details can double as bodysuits for night when paired with trousers. Boni developed two original floral prints as well, splashing them onto swimsuits, silk caftans (a first for the brand), and long formal dresses alike.