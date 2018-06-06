Christian Siriano Resort 2019

Galleries

Collection

Christian Siriano couldn’t contain his excitement for resort: “It’s like a pink Barbie picnic!” It was actually the perfect way to describe the collection, full of frothy gowns and dreamy silhouettes in, you guessed it, a predominantly pink palette.

The designer dived deep into feminine romance after coming off a more serious 10-year anniversary collection for fall. He held the preview in the showroom at The Curated, his new concept store along Fifth Avenue which combines his retail store and atelier in one. It’s also where he shot his look book, winking at the dream world in which Barbie resides.

“I was just going for it,” he continued. “I was looking at vintage Sixties and Seventies references from old Barbie pieces. But next season I will never make anything in pink.”

Loyal customers will appreciate the statement gowns with floral appliqué, sculptural ruffles, dramatic bows and maximal sleeve treatments. Younger girls will appreciate the pink plaids he challenged to be sporty and cool, like a matching set consisting of a cropped jacket, roomy pants and flowy high-low maxiskirt. “I feel like, because I hang out so much with my good friend Alicia Silverstone, there is a Cher element here somewhere.”

There were casual items, too, like printed gingham separates meant to be mixed and matched, and a white blouse with adjustable statement sleeves that could be grounded by jeans. Suiting with elements of transparency balanced formality with youthful appeal best — featuring lightweight tailoring that provided exuberance without the fuss.