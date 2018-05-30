Galleries

Collection

On Stuart Vevers’ first trip to Los Angeles when he was 21, he went to The Viper Room. “It stuck in my head,” said Vevers of the rock club on the Sunset Strip frequented by stars like Johnny Depp and River Phoenix, who famously overdosed there in 1993. Vevers presumably had fonder, though not necessarily less gritty memories in mind when he enlisted The Viper Room to collaborate on logo graphics that appeared throughout his Coach resort collection, which was inspired by L.A. lounge lizards, Marilyn Manson and Susan Seidelman’s early Eighties film “Smithereens.”

Vevers cleaned up those netherworld references for a lineup that was very glam-grunge. He pointed out that rather than going on a tropical vacation, the Coach girl is thinking about going out during the time resort is in store. It’s holiday season, so he gave her chunky, oversize knit cardigans — some printed with L.A. palm trees — a long patchwork velvet dress and minis with Victoriana ruffled collars and sleeves. Long, skinny fringed silk scarves, studded creepers and logo bags topped off the multilayered, highly decorative look.

For the men, Vevers expressed the rock ‘n’ roll look with leather pants and bomber jackets in an ombré palette paired with Viper Room T-shirts. For the first time, he dabbled in tailoring with skinny suit separates that could easily double as “stagewear,” as he said.