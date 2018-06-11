Creatures of Comfort Resort 2019

Galleries

Creatures of Comfort designer Jade Lai wanted a collection inspired by her favorite architect Pierre Koenig and his pictures of idyllic houses and women, but she most definitely also had herself in mind as the collection shifted her fall theme of “womanhood” into “motherhood and domesticity” for resort. Color-blocked knit pieces in primary shades, denim separates, a simple green hoodie with white blazer, loose plaid dresses, and printed pants and dresses in a quirky cream leopard print, felt like a nonfussy approach to the kind of wardrobe pieces you’d find in a cool downtown mom’s closet — and Lai herself lives in SoHo.

Fabrics were a big part of the story with Japanese cottons, Italian tweeds and wool linen being used as Lai puts it, “because they are durable, easy to wash and care for.” A relaxed suit look with wide-leg pant, double-breasted blazer and top used a fabric with a bit metal woven in to make it “crunchy” and added a hint of structure. It made for a key look. Lai has also continued to build out her accessory range with a new laser cut pouch bag and update to her fall shoe offering with a blue Chelsea boot with block heel added for resort.