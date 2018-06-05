Cushnie et Ochs Resort 2019

Carly Cushnie is flying solo. She’s now both chief executive officer and creative director at Cushnie et Ochs, with oversight into all aspects of the business and the design process. She’s looking to inject newness into resort without alienating existing customers before making her big statement in September.

After 10 years of business, the brand has developed a reputation for sexy and powerful evening looks and Cushnie was looking to move past that. She did so with an expanded silhouette library — doubling down on separates like knitwear while utilizing softer fabrics like lace and satin. “She’s still strong, she’s still sexy, but there’s a little bit more comfort and security in herself,” she said.

The ability to layer was key. So, too, was a transitional element of day to evening. Superfine knits paired equally well to sheer lace skirts for something elegant or under slinky minidresses for more fun. She looked to Nick Knight’s melting Flora images for inspiration. It informed the colors, fringe embellishments and — more conceptually — the undone quality of dresses and tops revealing lace or beaded bodices. If this is a teaser for what’s to come in full, she’s headed in an appealing direction.