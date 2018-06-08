Cynthia Rowley Resort 2019

Galleries

“So you know I love a big adventure, but this season, I said maybe the biggest adventure is going home,” mused Cynthia Rowley. The designer, who was traveling back to her hometown of Barrington, Ill., the first weekend of June to receive the keys to the city (a major entertaining proclamation for the city of “population 9,000” she explained), thought why not bring the collection along, too? The trip became a fun, family affair: Rowley’s daughter, Kit Keenan, styled the look book while locations ranged from the local movie theater and automobile show to the yard of Rowley’s childhood house, where her parents still reside.

Rowley contrasted her hometown with a blue-haired model clad in rebellious metallics, neons and playful printed dresses. For instance, Rowley’s humorous “mom at the pool,” in deep scoop-neck, silver, one-piece suit with matching shimmery cable-knit cardigan. Metallics proved strong when it came to the mismatched ready-to-wear, like a floor-length liquid silver dress or ruffled top and trouser set. Although not styled for the look book, Rowley’s expansive new collection of swim and surf was the largest highlight to the collection and paired nicely with the lighthearted rtw. For instance, her new Eighties style, high-leg wetsuits worn with the skinny purple satin pant or pearlized biker shorts under flirty, floral dresses. Whether TP’ing a neighbor’s yard in a lemon-lime gown or hanging out at her high school’s track in a pink plaid dress, the collection reminisced upon Rowley’s consistent designs and playful attitude.