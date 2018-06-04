Galleries

Collection

Nathan Jenden is fully embracing the power of the iconic wrap dress. And lightness; definitely lightness. It was the word used most during a preview to describe various pieces in the resort collection, ranging from dresses cut in featherweight, wrinkle-resistant printed mesh to tailored jumpsuits with a pajamalike allure.

“The whole collection is basically taking these little dresses that are constructed, but you can roll in a ball and stick in a handbag,” Jenden said, adding: “What’s modern is to look dressed up, but not feel dressed up.” He offered wrap styles in spades, like a geisha version with an obi belt he designed 18 years ago, and others featuring archival Seventies logos cut midi-length and grounded with chunky boots for a modern, more youthful vibe.

There was an undercurrent of effortless ease to color-blocked sweaters paired with fluid, handkerchief-hem dresses, or flirty dresses cut like T-shirts. Boxy sequined sweaters hit a sporty note.

“The seven years he was away made him much more appreciative to what this brand is about,” Diane von Furstenberg said as Jenden presented the line to editors in a showroom. “This brand has to be the brand that is the friend in your closet. That friend you never want to give up.” And the friend you can literally wear: Jenden held up a playful, chunky sweater featuring von Furstenberg’s famous face.