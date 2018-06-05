Elie Tahari Resort 2019

Elie Tahari’s resort collection took inspiration from the colors and forms found in earthly metals and the works of Austrian symbolist painter Gustav Klimt. A colorful floral print wrap dress was a starting point for Tahari’s process, followed by several interesting fitted tweed jackets with raw edges, one using lightweight denim details and one with subtle black grosgrain ribbon details that frame the body, simple black cigarette pants, and tailored but loose suiting.

Tahari’s use of embellishment in this collection was more restrained than in collections past and made for some astute pieces such as a nero-collared, black-and-white, pinstripe button-up with flower appliqué and bell sleeves. Everything made for some easily understood day dressing.

The collection was tightly edited but offered his customer options for night too with a sleeveless sheath dress with hammered gold metal paillettes, supple leather pants, slate-colored satin cargo pants and a lace cutout tank dress with an asymmetric handkerchief hem.