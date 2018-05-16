Escada Sport Resort 2019

- Galleries
The sport collection allowed Niall Sloan to broaden his night sky and morning gardens inspiration from mainline into younger territory with casual fabrics and louder prints. Denim ranged from the minimally decorated with easily removable jewelry to jackets completely covered in star-shaped sequined patches. A paillette varsity sweater echoed the brand’s Nineties beginnings, as did tracksuits cut with lace and jeans with Lurex track stripes down the legs. Florals were more fitting here than in mainline, spanning flirty pleated dresses to scarf-print gowns and tops. Yet some of the best examples of a casual-youth vibe lacked any print at all, like the various takes on shirting, white leather twinsets and a flowy shirtdress with playful sheen.