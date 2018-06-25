Figue Resort 2019

Galleries

Collection

Stephanie Von Watzdorf channeled her resort collection toward the multicultural mesh of Ibiza. “Ibiza connotes that seasonless bohemian existence,” she said. “It felt right and resonated and I’m going there next week.”

The color-addicted luxe gypset has always been the heart and soul of Figue, so the resort lineup wasn’t a quantum leap. There will always be printed caftans, crisp tuxedo shirts with sequined bibs and tasseled pajama pants galore. But there was imagination and newness. Von Watzdorf expanded the small group of chunky knits by a fair trade group in Peru that she introduced for fall into crafty cardigans, long and short. Easy, flirty dresses and tops were done in rainbow color-blocking, the hues saturated but muted enough to make the look sophisticated rather than clownish. Stripes were a big motif on pajama pants, tops and dresses that could be layered head-to-toe or worn piece by piece, and gold sequined pajama pants, a top and shorts were prime for holiday party season, wherever it may take you.