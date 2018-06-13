Frederick Anderson Resort 2019

This season is Frederick Anderson’s one-year anniversary. He titled his resort collection “Black & White” and based it on the idea of immigration through slavery from the islands up to the Caribbean. “When I started off in the beginning you see the black and white part is a little more Puritan,” the designer said. “You see the Puritan and British influence and then you start to see the African and Cuban culture come into play when we start seeing more color. In the collection you will see many Afro-Cuban influences such as ruffles in the garments as well as the colors.”



The collection included deconstructed pieces such as lovely gingham dresses with a side knee slit and a two-piece outfit with a crop top made of what Anderson called British gingham. He noted that slaves used the gingham cloths to wrap around their heads. One dress that stood out was an orange-reddish style that had ruching coming down the front and back. Anderson has continued to incorporate his sporty bombers, which he paired with a black-and-white skirt that shows off a women’s curves with fringe coming down the bottom.