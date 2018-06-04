Galvan Resort 2019

Galvan, the London-based eveningwear collection, is expanding. This week, the company opens its first New York retail and studio space in SoHo. Inspired by the color and humor of John Baldessari, the resort collection featured a broad spectrum of interesting hues and textures on silhouettes that ranged from louche and loungy to taut. On the loose and sultry side was a set of ivory satin pajamas tipped in black piping. A midlength halter dress was encrusted with silver sequins, and a curvy draped gown looked fresh in mint green velvet.

“In terms of eveningwear, we don’t want to take ourselves too seriously,” said Katherine Holmgren, one of the label’s founders and its commercial director. “Our biggest fear is that things will be cheesy or just fussy or formal or a bit too prom-y.” Indeed, the lineup’s color story was bold — fuchsia, cobalt blue, mango and the aforementioned green — yet improbably flattering and fun in the collection’s swingy silhouettes.