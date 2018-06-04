  View Gallery — 23   Photos


When Jason Wu started Grey, it was billed as the sportier, more casual — and affordable — complement to his mainline. But for the past two seasons, Wu has quietly brought Grey closer to his mainline in aesthetic. “We’re thinking about building a more robust business,” he said during a preview. “I wanted more synergy between everything I do, so we’re tightening everything up so there’s one global vision.”

That meant the resort collection had the same feminine, delicate hand that goes into Wu’s designer line. Grey is designed differently — it’s simpler and younger — but it reflects the soft, polished romance of the brand on a different level. Inspired by the moody photographs of Deborah Turbeville, the lineup was done in shadowy shades of purple, khaki and lavender. Bias-cut silk slipdresses in floral prints were a key look, as was soft suiting, holographic outerwear, chunky, oversize knits and pajama dressing. It was all fluid and comfortable but not too casual.

Grey Jason Wu Resort 2019

